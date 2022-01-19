Advertisement

Stacey Abrams says voting rights legislation can be passed

FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama...
FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta, Nov. 2, 2020. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has used a campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden.

Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden’s visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation.

Abrams said Wednesday that she was a proud Democrat and “President Joe Biden is my president.”

She took questions from the media at the headquarters of the Georgia AFL-CIO union, which announced that it was endorsing her for Georgia governor.

Abrams also said she was proud of the work that was going to happen on Capitol Hill to keep the focus on voting rights.

