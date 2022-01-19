Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three teens have been found dead in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.”

He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

A motive has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

