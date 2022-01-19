Advertisement

Security cost taxpayers $1.08M in trial over Arbery slaying

Hundreds of pastors rally during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and...
Hundreds of pastors rally during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan outside the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Officials say the trial of three men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery cost taxpayers $1.08 million for security and related expenses.

Commissioners in Glynn County spent the money on overtime and other costs stemming from having extra sheriff’s deputies, police and other public safety workers on the clock.

The five-week trial began in mid-October and ended the day before Thanksgiving.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMcMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in the February 2020 killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was pursued and shot while running in the defendants’ neighborhood.

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)

Large crowds sometimes gathered outside the courthouse during the trial, but there was no violence.

The slaying of Arbery — who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro — fueled nationwide protests over police slayings of Black people.

Gregory McMichael is a former police officer, and charges weren’t pursued by local authorities for months, until after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved in the case. The district attorney at the time now faces charges of shielding the suspects.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

