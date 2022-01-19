Advertisement

Private lab responds to DHEC calling them out over long wait times for COVID tests

By Lauren Adams
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After reports of it taking a private lab more than 48 hours to get COVID-test results back to patients, DHEC says it’s disappointed.

Some people have waited nearly a week to get results back.

DHEC blames it on private testing labs like Premier Medical Laboratory Services which it says have fallen behind from the volume of samples to internal staffing shortages.

And, the lab says wait times have been long due to staffing shortages and increase tests.

The lab added they have hired additional personnel and are working around the clock to fix the problem.

The Greenville lab and spokesperson Kristina Loughrey says staff members are aware of the problem and have hired more than 250 workers and millions of dollars in equipment to fix the issue.

“These turnaround times are extremely important to us that’s why we’re staffing and investing and working 24-7 to address the delays,” Loughrey said.

DHEC says staff continues to actively address issues with multiple COVID-19 testing vendors.

According to DHEC, facilities are also being reported for failures to process tests and report results and case counts since the omicron surge in late December.

“We sincerely apologize to all those negatively impacted by the substandard performance of select vendors and are working diligently to correct those issues,” DHEC said.

Premier Medical Lab Services says there was a 400 percent surge in tests in mid-December and that rose to 733 percent rise at its peak. Then, the winter storm we had last weekend was another hurdle for the lab.

“It all came at once then you add the record-breaking winter storm which didn’t help with staffing had minimal people allowed to be here,” Loughrey said.

Loughrey also says wait times should be back to normal in one and a half weeks, to three weeks.

At this time, Premier Medical Laboratory Services is hiring for lab technicians due to the shortage.

If you have a life sciences associate’s degree or higher, email your resume to hr@divmedinc.com

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
From left: Ray Fulcher, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Jordan Davis.
Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta
Here's a rendering of what the new data T5 data center could look like.
Company plans 140-acre data center campus next to Fort Gordon

Latest News

Hospital
Ga., S.C. hospitals see more COVID-19 patients, but shorter stays
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point