Pair rob Augusta Waffle House that’s nearly in sight of sheriff’s station

This pair is suspected of robbing a Waffle House on Mike Padgett Highway.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects are being sought after the armed robbery early Wednesday of a Waffle House that’s less than a couple of blocks from a sheriff’s station.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House at 3408 Mike Padgett Highway near the intersection with Interstate 520.

A shift supervisor said the robbery occurred after two men entered the restaurant, sat down and ordered drinks. The men then got up from their table and one of them pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded she open the register. One of the robbers made an employee put money in a to-go bag, deputies reported.

A customer told deputies that during the robbery, one of the offenders pointed a handgun at him and told him to stay seated.

The robbers fled on foot toward Apple Valley Drive.

Deputies searched the area but didn’t find the suspects.

The robbers were described as both about 20-25 years old with a thin build, one wearing a blue or purple hoodie bearing the words “Silver Bluff Football” and the other wearing a black hoodie. Authorities also released surveillance images from the restaurant that’s less than a block north of the south Augusta station of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 3425 Mike Padgett Highway.

Anyone with information on the men is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

The men are considered armed and dangerous.

