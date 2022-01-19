Advertisement

Leavelle’s school improvement council named to state honor roll

Leavelle McCampbell Middle School
Leavelle McCampbell Middle School
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leavelle McCampbell Middle School is one of seven public schools in the state named to the S.C. School Improvement Council’s 2022 Honor Roll.

SICs are intended to advise the principal and school and focus on helping to achieve school improvement.

MORE | New school leaders named in Aiken, Edgefield counties

According to Mike Rosier, communications coordinator for Aiken County Public Schools, LMMS’s SIC has elected and appointed positions and includes the principal, Dr. Tiffany Hall, faculty and staff members Jennifer Minichan, Ande Stanley, Kayla Hawn, and Sarah Wood, students Noah Devine and Litzy Pineda Flores, and parents and community members Alejandra Flores, Robert Wise, Patty Bryant, Deborah McMurtrie, and Jan Randall.

Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Improvement Council Chair Robert Wise and Leavelle McCampbell...
Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Improvement Council Chair Robert Wise and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall are elated to earn a spot on the State SIC Honor Roll.(ACPSD)

LMMS Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall said: “It is a great honor to have our SIC recognized for commitment to excellence and striving for continuous improvement.”

“Although the COVID years have not been easy for any school, this council did not see the pandemic as an obstacle but an opportunity,” she said.

MORE | Children’s Hospital reports record number of kids hospitalized during COVID surge

Five finalists will be selected in March, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for SIC Excellence.

“We are excited to be one of seven schools named to the Honor Roll,” said LMMS SIC Chair Robert Wise. “This is a community-supported school, and the staff here does an amazing job involving the community. We are blessed to have Dr. Hall as a leader, and we’ll continue to do great things here at Leavelle McCampbell.”

MORE | DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers

Tom F. Hudson, SC-SIC executive director said: “When parents, community members, educators, students, and others work together with a shared vision, the positive impact can be tremendous.”

“Our Honor Roll SICs this year should be very proud, as I am, of their accomplishments,” said Hudson.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
A car went into the Augusta Canal off Interstate 20 on Jan. 16, 2022.
Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

Latest News

U.S. Army
$50,000 bonus offered to new Army recruits who enlists for six years
Army $50,000
U.S. Army offers $50K bonus to new recuits
New art in Augusta
21-year-old visiting her mom brings new art to the river region
new art in Augusta
21-year-old brings new art to river region