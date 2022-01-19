Leavelle’s school improvement council named to state honor roll

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leavelle McCampbell Middle School is one of seven public schools in the state named to the S.C. School Improvement Council’s 2022 Honor Roll.

SICs are intended to advise the principal and school and focus on helping to achieve school improvement.

According to Mike Rosier, communications coordinator for Aiken County Public Schools, LMMS’s SIC has elected and appointed positions and includes the principal, Dr. Tiffany Hall, faculty and staff members Jennifer Minichan, Ande Stanley, Kayla Hawn, and Sarah Wood, students Noah Devine and Litzy Pineda Flores, and parents and community members Alejandra Flores, Robert Wise, Patty Bryant, Deborah McMurtrie, and Jan Randall.

Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Improvement Council Chair Robert Wise and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall are elated to earn a spot on the State SIC Honor Roll. (ACPSD)

LMMS Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall said: “It is a great honor to have our SIC recognized for commitment to excellence and striving for continuous improvement.”

“Although the COVID years have not been easy for any school, this council did not see the pandemic as an obstacle but an opportunity,” she said.

Five finalists will be selected in March, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for SIC Excellence.

“We are excited to be one of seven schools named to the Honor Roll,” said LMMS SIC Chair Robert Wise. “This is a community-supported school, and the staff here does an amazing job involving the community. We are blessed to have Dr. Hall as a leader, and we’ll continue to do great things here at Leavelle McCampbell.”

Tom F. Hudson, SC-SIC executive director said: “When parents, community members, educators, students, and others work together with a shared vision, the positive impact can be tremendous.”

“Our Honor Roll SICs this year should be very proud, as I am, of their accomplishments,” said Hudson.

