Funeral held for eight-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A playful, purple casket, to remember the life of a little girl taken too soon.

Wednesday was the funeral for Arbrie Anthony, the 8-year-old, shot and killed earlier this month while playing in her own front yard.

Family and friends of Anthony tell us they’re sticking together through this tough time. There is no easy way to lay Anthony to rest. Family, friends, and the entire community said their final goodbyes too soon.

The service reflected Anthony’s lively personality, full of color, especially her favorite purple, TikTok, and LOL Barbie Dolls.

All highlighting the words her Uncle Jordash wrote: “You have left a smile that will never vanish from the earth with the angel you became. Only eight years of age, a beautiful, precious, brilliant child full of life.”

Advocates for the family say it’s a heartbreaking situation but it’s brought together the community and is showing people who God is.

And they say God’s spirit lives in Anthony as they let her spirit free symbolically.

They hope this is the start of a new beginning for our area and beyond.

“Put guns down. We come together at raising our families and come together as a community before any of the violence and anything that’s going on just come together for joy peace and happiness and fun,” said Deadra Thompson, advocate for the Anthony family.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.