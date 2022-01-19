Georgia courts, investigators say they’re tackling backlogs

ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s state court system tell lawmakers they’re trying to pass out federal money as fast as they can to help courts catch up with pandemic-related backlogs.

Supreme Court Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs said Wednesday that a committee of court officials has already awarded $24.8 million in federal aid to courts to catch up on court cases.

However, Boggs said it’s unclear how long it will take for judges to catch up to where they were before COVID-19 began causing court shutdowns in 2020.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it’s a challenge to station a medical examiner in Macon at any price.

