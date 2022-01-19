Advertisement

Ga., S.C. ask federal agency to halt employer vaccine mandate

By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia and South Carolina attorneys general joined a coalition of dozens of others in a letter asking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to stop its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for large employers.

The letter follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, which temporarily stops the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate.

“This is just a formality to get this regulation off the books now that the Supreme Court has ruled,” South Carolina Attorney General Wilson said in a news release. “We just want to make sure private employers of 100 or more people understand they don’t have to require their workers to be vaccinated.”

According to his office, the letter states the Occupational Safety and Health Act “was designed to address dangers employees face at work because of their work—not dangers that are no more prevalent at work than in society generally. The United States Supreme Court agrees and held that the ETS—or any similar permanent standard for that matter—fails to address a unique workplace hazard and is therefore unlawful.”

The letter was led by Kentucky and co-signed by attorneys general from South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

