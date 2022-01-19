Ga. elections chief launching new voter registration system

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The chief of Georgia’s elections says he’s launching a new, secure, voter registration system for the Peach State.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday he is partnering with Salesforce to build the new system on the highest-security servers with fast processing power and the most up-to-date secure technology.

MTX Group Inc. is the implementation partner for the new voter registration system.

“Since day one, I have taken action to secure the vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said. “This partnership with Salesforce and MTX Group will help ensure Georgia’s voting system is secure, reliable, efficient for years to come.”

The CEO of MTX touted what he called the company’s “human-centric expertise in registration solutions.”

Founder and CEO Das Nobel said: “The collaboration with county and local elections offices across the state of Georgia is focused on giving them an optimized experience that improves access, ensures trust, and preserves integrity throughout the engagement process.”

Raffensperger will be working with Salesforce and MTX to replace Georgia’s current voter registration system, ElectioNet. The changes are entirely on the administrative side. Georgia voters will not see any difference in their voting experience.

County and local elections officials around the state have already been introduced to the new system and will be trained on it in the coming weeks and months.

After training, the new system will be launched statewide. County and local elections offices will still be able to use the old system while implementing and learning to use the new one.

