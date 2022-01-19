Advertisement

Ga. elections chief launching new voter registration system

By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The chief of Georgia’s elections says he’s launching a new, secure, voter registration system for the Peach State.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday he is partnering with Salesforce to build the new system on the highest-security servers with fast processing power and the most up-to-date secure technology.

MTX Group Inc. is the implementation partner for the new voter registration system.

MORE | Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring ‘a lot of good things’

“Since day one, I have taken action to secure the vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said. “This partnership with Salesforce and MTX Group will help ensure Georgia’s voting system is secure, reliable, efficient for years to come.”

The CEO of MTX touted what he called the company’s “human-centric expertise in registration solutions.”

Founder and CEO Das Nobel said: “The collaboration with county and local elections offices across the state of Georgia is focused on giving them an optimized experience that improves access, ensures trust, and preserves integrity throughout the engagement process.”

Raffensperger will be working with Salesforce and MTX to replace Georgia’s current voter registration system, ElectioNet. The changes are entirely on the administrative side. Georgia voters will not see any difference in their voting experience.

County and local elections officials around the state have already been introduced to the new system and will be trained on it in the coming weeks and months.

After training, the new system will be launched statewide. County and local elections offices will still be able to use the old system while implementing and learning to use the new one.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
From left: Ray Fulcher, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Jordan Davis.
Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta
Here's a rendering of what the new data T5 data center could look like.
Company plans 140-acre data center campus next to Fort Gordon

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring ‘a lot of good things’
Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his annual State of the State address to senators and...
SC governor to deliver State of the State speech Wednesday night
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. Statehouse roundup: Bill aims to make it easier for hospitals to open
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Fox News, others seek access to Ga. report on voting machines