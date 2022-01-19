Advertisement

Some schools go to home learning in Richmond, Burke, Washington counties

Remote education
Remote education(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For reasons ranging from COVID to weather, several schools in Richmond, Burke and Washington counties are transitioning to home learning for various durations.

Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned Freedom Park K-8 School to home instruction due to increased COVID-related staff absences.

Students from the school will follow the home learning model from Thursday through Monday, returning for in-person instruction on Tuesday.

Meals will be available for pickup from the side entrance of the school cafeteria from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to shortages in transportation staff and expected winter weather, Burke County schools will finish out the week with home learning days Thursday and Friday.

Students are expected to participate in live, virtual sessions on Thursday and Friday. Specific details regarding schoolwork can be found on the district Distance Learning webpage, www.burkeschools.org, and the teacher’s Google Classroom.

All faculty and staff members should report to work and follow their regular daily schedule on Thursday. However, faculty and staff members, including 12-month personnel, should not report to work Friday.

All Burke County High School basketball games will be played at home, as scheduled, on Friday and Saturday.

Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students in Washington County public schools will learn virtually on Friday.

In a letter to parents, school officials say after monitoring weather threats for the area, schools will shift to virtual learning only for January 21.

Individual schools will send home information explaining how students will learn.

The district is also canceling all athletic events for the day.

In-person instruction for all schools will resume as normal on Monday, January 24th.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their student’s schools if they have any questions.

