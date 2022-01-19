Children’s Hospital reports record number of kids hospitalized during COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a photo of the latest COVID cases for Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken County schools.

Student cases are in blue and staff cases are in orange. Richmond County has the lowest numbers by far.

Last week, the districts reported about 14-hundred cases combined.

Columbia County School District said: “We require students who are positive to stay home for the recommended 5 days of isolation and we ask anyone who is exhibiting symptoms to stay home, even if they aren’t able to obtain a COVID test.”

Aiken County School System says they will continue to follow DHEC’s guidelines including the new teacher guidelines.

While doctors tell us most of these cases are mild, there can be long-term effects.

“The reduction in severity is being offset by the absolute numbers,” said Jacob Eichenberger, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Within the past few weeks, local COVID cases have skyrocketed. The Children’s Hospital of Georgia has treated more patients in the 18 days of January than any other month in the pandemic.

“And that is being felt throughout the system with all levels. The hospital has a lot of cases and the ICU has a lot of cases,” he said.

Doctors say we are in an omicron wave, and even though this variant is milder than the delta variant, it is far more contagious and can take a toll on kids with many underlying issues.

“The most concerning is the MISC, which is an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID. That to me has been the scariest in these kids who get very sick,” said Eichenberger. “There are reports of things like long COVID where kids have these symptoms of fatigue and shortness of breath which last long after their COVID has resolved.”

Doctors say they do not see MISC cases surface in kids with COVID until two to six weeks after having the virus. With this strain, spreading like wildfire, the strain isn’t just being felt in the hospitals.

“It’s hard to keep school in session when there are overwhelming numbers of cases, but the omicron is milder and studies have shown that, but it is also just more contagious,” he said.

