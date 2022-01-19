Advertisement

Children’s Hospital reports record number of kids hospitalized during COVID surge

By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a photo of the latest COVID cases for Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken County schools.

Student cases are in blue and staff cases are in orange. Richmond County has the lowest numbers by far.

Last week, the districts reported about 14-hundred cases combined.

The latest case counts for Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties.
The latest case counts for Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties.

Columbia County School District said: “We require students who are positive to stay home for the recommended 5 days of isolation and we ask anyone who is exhibiting symptoms to stay home, even if they aren’t able to obtain a COVID test.”

Aiken County School System says they will continue to follow DHEC’s guidelines including the new teacher guidelines.

While doctors tell us most of these cases are mild, there can be long-term effects.

“The reduction in severity is being offset by the absolute numbers,” said Jacob Eichenberger, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

MORE | Amid looser rules, Aiken County schools face tide of COVID cases

Within the past few weeks, local COVID cases have skyrocketed. The Children’s Hospital of Georgia has treated more patients in the 18 days of January than any other month in the pandemic.

“And that is being felt throughout the system with all levels. The hospital has a lot of cases and the ICU has a lot of cases,” he said.

Doctors say we are in an omicron wave, and even though this variant is milder than the delta variant, it is far more contagious and can take a toll on kids with many underlying issues.

“The most concerning is the MISC, which is an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID. That to me has been the scariest in these kids who get very sick,” said Eichenberger. “There are reports of things like long COVID where kids have these symptoms of fatigue and shortness of breath which last long after their COVID has resolved.”

MORE | Georgia COVID inpatients continue to rise during latest surge

Doctors say they do not see MISC cases surface in kids with COVID until two to six weeks after having the virus. With this strain, spreading like wildfire, the strain isn’t just being felt in the hospitals.

“It’s hard to keep school in session when there are overwhelming numbers of cases, but the omicron is milder and studies have shown that, but it is also just more contagious,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
A car went into the Augusta Canal off Interstate 20 on Jan. 16, 2022.
Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

Latest News

Marrow donation
Third-grader’s family issues call for marrow donors
Aiken High School
Amid looser rules, Aiken County schools face tide of COVID cases
University Hospital in Augusta
Georgia COVID inpatients continue to rise during latest surge
Masks
Face masks make you more attractive, new study finds