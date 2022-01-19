Advertisement

Cardi B to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx apartment fire victims

In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in...
In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in New York. Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Cardi B has pledged to pay for the funerals of all 17 people who were killed in the deadly fire that broke out in a Bronx apartment building last week.

Cardi B, a Bronx native, says she hopes this can help the families put all their efforts into moving forward and healing, rather than worrying about finances.

She also partnered with New York Mayor Eric Adams’ “Fund to Advance New York City” to make sure the final wishes of the victims were met.

The state of New York announced it is granting $2 million to a fund for the victims.

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” Adams said in a statement. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
From left: Ray Fulcher, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Jordan Davis.
Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta
Here's a rendering of what the new data T5 data center could look like.
Company plans 140-acre data center campus next to Fort Gordon

Latest News

WHO: The coronavirus pandemic is "nowhere near over."
COVID: Push to rein in omicron wave
In a testing mishap, Missouri Highway Patrol sent an emergency alert to cell phones referencing...
Missouri State Highway Patrol sends emergency alert involving Gotham City, Joker’s car in testing mi
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
Remote education
Some schools go to home learning in Richmond, Burke, Washington counties
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991, speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement over sexual abuse