Aiken County parents invited to discuss proposed changes to school calendar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two town hall meetings have been scheduled to get feedback on the surveys Aiken County Public School District sent to parents.

In regards to the proposed new modified school calendar, if you want your voice heard, this is the chance.

The first town hall meeting, for attendance areas two and three, will be held on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School in the school’s media center.

The second town hall meeting, for attendance areas one, four, and five, will be held on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Aiken High School in the cafeteria.

When it comes to the school calendar, some parents in Aiken County are for the change.

“I think the school system, being able to continue that education and give them a break every you know, three or four weeks and to make the summers shorter it’s better for the kids on learning abilities,” said Izzy Wessel.

Other parents, like Kristina Newell, say they understand both sides of the argument.

“I do worry about my friends that do have younger ones who can’t stay at home by themselves and what are they supposed to do especially with work,” she said.

But, she says for her seventh-grade daughter, the breaks are a good idea because it will cut down on both learning loss and stress.

“School is really getting to her so I think that giving them a break is ideal. I know that it will benefit her in the long run,” said Newell.

Her daughter isn’t the only student in favor of the change, the Aiken County superintendent says the students they surveyed support it and so do most parents and teachers.

“Parents who are very positive about it, and those who just want more information, comes to about 75 percent,” said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County schools.

Newell and Wessel say they are thankful to have their voices heard.

The due date to return the questionnaire form to your student’s home school is Jan. 19. However, if you plan to attend one of the two town hall meetings, please return the form to your home school no later than Jan. 21.

The board is hoping to bring this to a vote at the next school board meeting on Jan. 25th.

“And we know that a huge majority of our staff members are looking positively on it,” said Laurence.

These results have come from multiple surveys, but now they are hosting town halls for even more input.

“We do try to think of the impact that decision is going to have on everybody, but we don’t think of everything, so we want to hear from the people that are most impacted by every decision that we make,” he said.

