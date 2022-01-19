$50,000 bonus offered to new Army recruits who enlists for six years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in history, the U.S. Army is offering a 50-thousand dollar signing bonus to anyone who enlists for six years.

Desperate, but excited, we spoke to the Augusta CSRA company commander and local recruiters who say enlisting changed their lives.

While our military community is growing, there’s a concern our forces can’t keep up.

Now, they want to give others that opportunity and believe these incentives can do that and more.

“I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t join. It helped jump-start my life. As a recruiter on the ground, that’s what we’re looking for people who are undecided,” said Sergeant First Class Fatina Younis, Evans recruiting station commander.

Unsure and looking for stability and a promising future.

“What are you doing now and what can you do better and the Army is always something that can make you better,” said Sergeant First Class Charles Clayton, Station Commander Augusta Recruiting Station.

Four main incentives

50-thousand-dollar enlistment incentive for a six-year term.

Chose your duty station, which may be closer to family.

84 career field options from combat engineers to paralegals.

Two-year enlistments, serving two years active duty then two in the reserves.

“A misconception is you’re signing your life away. We just want to provide information to make the best decision for your future. I think you can do anything for two years, so why not serve in the Army,” said Younis.

The Army believes in putting people first.

Captain Edward Littrell, Augusta CSRA company commander said: “So important, and it’s exciting times for us right now because it allows us to get people into the military, and you know help our nation overall.” “Our alliance with the community, our ties with the military is here in the CSRA.”

Upcoming recruiting event

March 4th at Sconyers Bar-B-Que

