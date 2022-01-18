Westbound I-20 state line closures set for bridge work

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather permitting, crews will set new Savannah River bridge beams on Interstate 20 at the state line, requiring westbound lane closures.

Contractors will shut down the right-hand lane from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center on the following dates from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning:

Jan. 19

Feb. 3

Feb. 7

Feb. 9

Drivers could see single-lane closures on alternate dates during this period.

Crews will also install a westbound interstate lane closure Jan. 24 to shift concrete barrier wall between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal.

Closure dates may change due to weather conditions or other factors.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce speed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.