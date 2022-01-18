Advertisement

Upstate mom warns families about icy pond dangers after death of 8-year-old son

Nicholas Camerato and his little sister (Karen Evans, Jan. 17, 2022)
Nicholas Camerato and his little sister (Karen Evans, Jan. 17, 2022)(Fox Carolina)
By BROOKLEY CROMER
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) — As kids are out playing in the snow, a Simpsonville mom wants to remind families about a potential danger that could be close to your house.

It’s been 26 years but every January is a reminder of the tragic accident that claimed the life of Karen Evans’ 8-year-old son, Nicholas.

“He went outside to play. He said I’m going out mom. I said, bye I love you and that was the last time I saw him,” Nicholas Camerato’s mom, Karen Evans said.

Nicholas and his friend were playing in the snow when they walked over to a neighborhood pond off of Cedar Ridge Lane in Simpsonville. Evans said they stepped on the ice and his friend fell in.

“My son was trying to help someone else who had fallen through the ice and they both fell and they both died that day so I just want to make people aware,” Evans said, “Nicholas knew how to swim. It wasn’t a question of being able to swim it was just the cold temperature.”

Evans wants to remind parents to talk to their kids about playing near icy ponds.

“People just maybe don’t really understand that just because it’s frozen enough to get a sheet of ice over it that it’s enough to hold the weight of someone,” Evans said.

She hopes her son’s story could help save another child.

“I just never want anyone else to have to go through that,” Evans said.

