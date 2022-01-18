Advertisement

Two mothers, friends, killed after a double homicide in Augusta

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a double homicide over the weekend, putting an end to gun violence is still at the top of minds in Richmond County.

Two 27-year-old mothers were shot and killed right in front of their own children.

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson had the type of friendship everyone looks for.

Their friends say, from being great mothers to facing hardships, they did it together or alongside one another.

They were each other’s backbone and saw their friendship through to the very end.

Now, outside the home, the mailbox is open and full, crime scene tape lays on the ground, and toys of their children are scattered across the lawn showing the impact an impulse can have.

Commissioner Dennis Williams says searching for answers is not easy.

“It’s not a whole lot that the system can do to eliminate the problem because the problem lies in the individual’s heart,” said Williams.

He says we need to work on education, think and make sound decisions, provide more funding to tools like the Boys and Girls Club, churches, and work-study programs.

More cooperation and communication with law enforcement is key.

“Those things that we have to work hard as community leaders and as members of the community to keep violence out of our community and area,” he said.

If you really want to make a difference-

“Try and be a good role model for our young people,” said Williams.

