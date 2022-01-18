Advertisement

Tips to avoid falling victim to COVID-19 testing scams

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs wants you to be on high alert for scammers who are taking advantage of the surge in COVID-19 testing.

If you’re trying to make an appointment online, here’s what you need to know.

First, make sure it’s official. The testing site you go to should either be run by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control or by a licensed laboratory to process your results.

Next, don’t provide more information than is needed. DHEC testing is always free and they will not ask you for copies of your insurance, driver’s license or bank accounts.

Keep in mind, you many need to provide your insurance information if you’re getting a test through your doctor or an urgent care facility. However, stand-alone testing sites should not be asking for that information.

If you are looking to do at home testing, buy only FDA authorized tests. The FDA also has a list of fraudulent COVID-19 products that scammers are trying to sell.

It’s also important to check out the seller and their reviews. Search online for the website, company, or seller’s name plus words like “Scam” or “Complaint.”

You can also review this information through the Better Business Bureau.

Finally, pay by credit card. Companies typically offer extra protection, limiting what you owe if someone steals your information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
From left: Ray Fulcher, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Jordan Davis.
Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta
Here's a rendering of what the new data T5 data center could look like.
Company plans 140-acre data center campus next to Fort Gordon

Latest News

Hospital
Ga., S.C. hospitals see more COVID-19 patients, but shorter stays
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point
FILE PHOTO
Private lab responds to DHEC calling them out over long wait times for COVID tests