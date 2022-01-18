Third-grader’s family issues call for marrow donors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kevin Johnson and Dr. Salome Sookdieopersad urgently request the help of the Augusta-area community in finding a bone marrow match for their third-grader Amelia (Millie) Devi Johnson.

Amelia was diagnosed with myelodysplasic syndrome with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia. Millie has completed her first of three cycles of chemo and remains strong and in good spirits. But to greatly improve her prognosis (chances of survival), her specialist recommended a bone marrow transplant. In spite of a lengthy search, no good bone marrow match has been found and a widened search has been recommended.

“This has been the most difficult thing we’ve ever had to go through. We are encouraged by the outpouring of support our family has received and remain hopeful we will find a match for Millie as more individuals register to find out if they are a match,” said Sookdieopersad.

Participants ages 18-40 are asked to visit www.bethematch.org to register and a cheek swab kit will be sent in the mail.

Potential donors then swab their own cheek, mail the kit back, and Millie’s family will be notified if a match is located.

Participants ages 41-55 may register at dkms.org.

While Millie is more likely to find a match among Black or Asian donors, anyone of any race or ethnicity could be a match. Only 29% of Black patients and 47% of Asian patients find matches.

More Information: //Facebook.com/AMatchForMillie

