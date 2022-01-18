Advertisement

Third-grader’s family issues call for marrow donors

Marrow donation
Marrow donation(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kevin Johnson and Dr. Salome Sookdieopersad urgently request the help of the Augusta-area community in finding a bone marrow match for their third-grader Amelia (Millie) Devi Johnson.

Amelia was diagnosed with myelodysplasic syndrome with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia. Millie has completed her first of three cycles of chemo and remains strong and in good spirits. But to greatly improve her prognosis (chances of survival), her specialist recommended a bone marrow transplant. In spite of a lengthy search, no good bone marrow match has been found and a widened search has been recommended.  

MORE | Georgia COVID inpatients continue to rise during latest surge

“This has been the most difficult thing we’ve ever had to go through. We are encouraged by the outpouring of support our family has received and remain hopeful we will find a match for Millie as more individuals register to find out if they are a match,” said Sookdieopersad.

Participants ages 18-40 are asked to visit www.bethematch.org to register and a cheek swab kit will be sent in the mail.  

Potential donors then swab their own cheek, mail the kit back, and Millie’s family will be notified if a match is located. 

Participants ages 41-55 may register at dkms.org.

While Millie is more likely to find a match among Black or Asian donors, anyone of any race or ethnicity could be a match. Only 29% of Black patients and 47% of Asian patients find matches.

More Information: //Facebook.com/AMatchForMillie

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
A car went into the Augusta Canal off Interstate 20 on Jan. 16, 2022.
Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

Latest News

Aiken High School
Amid looser rules, Aiken County schools face tide of COVID cases
University Hospital in Augusta
Georgia COVID inpatients continue to rise during latest surge
Masks
Face masks make you more attractive, study finds
COVID test
S.C. officials apologize for ‘unacceptable’ COVID test delays