Screven Co. road closed due to washout

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Heavy rains last week into South Fork Ogeechee Creek brought more water than the pipes could handle and washed away tons of dirt just as it’s done before.

“Washouts are a problem on most of the road. But, yes, that’s happened several times down there,” Amber Mock said.

A crew from the county’s road and bridge department did not want to talk on camera but said beaver dams make a bad problem even worse when they block the water’s usual route. They also said it’ll take time and dry weather for the water level to drop enough for them to get in here to make repairs.

Mock says time is something neighbors here understand right now.

“If you’re going to Statesboro, it adds quite a few miles to come out here and go around and go around. My husband works in Statesboro, so he’s got a new route to work in the mornings,” Mock said.

It’ll be up to county crews to decide whether to build the road back the way it was or make improvements to handle more water.

