Advertisement

Screven Co. road closed due to washout

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Heavy rains last week into South Fork Ogeechee Creek brought more water than the pipes could handle and washed away tons of dirt just as it’s done before.

“Washouts are a problem on most of the road. But, yes, that’s happened several times down there,” Amber Mock said.

A crew from the county’s road and bridge department did not want to talk on camera but said beaver dams make a bad problem even worse when they block the water’s usual route. They also said it’ll take time and dry weather for the water level to drop enough for them to get in here to make repairs.

Mock says time is something neighbors here understand right now.

“If you’re going to Statesboro, it adds quite a few miles to come out here and go around and go around. My husband works in Statesboro, so he’s got a new route to work in the mornings,” Mock said.

It’ll be up to county crews to decide whether to build the road back the way it was or make improvements to handle more water.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
A car went into the Augusta Canal off Interstate 20 on Jan. 16, 2022.
Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

Latest News

Marrow donation
Third-grader’s family issues call for marrow donors
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring ‘a lot of good things’
Basketball
Richmond County JV basketball playoffs rescheduled
Interstate 20 work at the state line.
Westbound I-20 state line closures set for bridge work