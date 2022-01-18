S.C. officials apologize for ‘unacceptable’ COVID test delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Saying current delays in COVID test results are “unacceptable,” South Carolina health officials say they’re taking proactive steps to address the problem.

As the two-state region sees an increase in COVID cases, there’s also an increase in demand for testing, leading to long lines, scarce supplies and slow results.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said its own lab isn’t experiencing delays, but large private labs handle 97% of tests. And they’ve fallen behind “due to issues ranging from the sheer volume of samples to COVID-related internal staffing shortages,” the agency said.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of public health, said results from saliva or nasal swab PCR test should come back within one to three days, but people are reporting delays upwards of one week.

The issue arose since the omicron-fueled surge of cases began in late December.

“DHEC knows the delays being experienced by some South Carolinians are unacceptable and is taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable,” the agency said.

“DHEC sincerely apologizes to all those negatively impacted by the substandard performance of select vendors and is working diligently to correct those issues.”

South Carolina is also seeing a shortage in the number of available at-home COVID-19 testing kits due to the surge.

“They are hard to come by for us to purchase for the state,” Traxler said.

“It’s a little bit of a cycle. We are seeing more testing because we’re having more people with symptoms because more people are infected because this spreads so easily. And certainly, as more people get tested, we’re going to detect more positive cases,” said Traxler. “But I think that the driver of all this is that this variant is so contagious. And therefore, we are just seeing so many more cases so much more spread.”

If you find tests for home use, Traxler advises against hoarding them.

“Please just purchase what you need,” she said. “Don’t buy a bunch to have on hand. We do see increases becoming available in the next few weeks. Even just for us to be able to purchase and so there will be more tests coming.”

From reports by WIS, WCSC and WRDW/WAGT

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.