Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee – Augusta on Tuesday announced Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough will return in 2022 for the event’s 18th annual concert with the lineup of Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Ray Fulcher, guest appearance by Charles Kelley of Lady A and DJ Rock.

Local favorite Whiskey Run will open the concert, which will take place April 5, the Tuesday of Masters week, at Lady A Pavilion in Evans Towne Center Park.

It will be the first live RFD since 2019 after virtual events in 2020 and 2021.

“We are so excited to have this Masters Week tradition back as an in-person concert,” said Jill Brown, executive director of First Tee – Augusta.

The Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concerts have raised more than $1.65 million for First Tee – Augusta.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at RockForeDough.com.

Advance general admission tickets are $40 each and will go up to $50 on the day of the show. Limited pit passes are available for $75 each.

Ticket prices include all ticketing fees. Children 5 and under will receive free general admission with a ticketed adult. Everyone must have a ticket to enter the pit area regardless of age. VIP table information is available by emailing mgt@gluestickmusic.com.

“The past couple of years have been hard on everyone – especially the live music industry,” said Gluestick Music’s Joe Stevenson, event producer. “The cancellation of so many shows affected Rock Fore! Dough and our ability to raise money for First Tee – Augusta. We’re excited about this fantastic lineup that local Augustans and Masters patrons alike will love, and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back to Lady A Pavilion.”

Since its inception in 1997, the First Tee Network has opened more than 175 learning facilities worldwide, established more than 335 affiliate relationships with existing golf courses and introduced more than 2.3 million young people to the game of golf and its inherent positive values, the organization said. Visit FirstTeeAugusta.org for more information.

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified “Learn to Live and True Believers,” plus 10 No. 1 singles in country radio. In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time. He recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the charts in country radio once again with “Beers and Sunshine” in February. Follow-up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C., and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for more than 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, and serves as a national chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

About Jordan Davis

MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff and more. A native of Shreveport, La., Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. In 2018, Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, “Home State,” which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-certified “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” the Double Platinum-certified “Singles You Up” and Platinum-certified “Take It From Me.” In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase’s Most Heard New Artist of 2018. Davis has since accumulated over 2 billion streams worldwide. The hitmaker released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels titled, “Cool Anymore.”

In May 2021, Davis released his new eight song EP, Buy Dirt. Davis co-wrote every song on the EP except for the John Prine inspired “Blow Up Your TV,” who Davis cites as one of his most important influences on his life and music. The EP features country superstar, Luke Bryan, who lends his vocals on the vulnerable title track and centerpiece of the EP, which Davis released to country radio as his latest single. “Buy Dirt” is now one of the top streaming songs in country music, and Davis has performed the hit single on NBC’S “3rd Hour TODAY” and ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “Buy Dirt” received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year on the 55th annual CMA Awards, Davis’ first of his career. The singer/songwriter is on the road performing on Kane Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour and his headlining Buy Dirt Tour. Davis has made appearances on “Good Morning America,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “TODAY” and has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion.

About Ray Fulcher

On June 25, Fulcher stepped into the circle of the Grand Ole Opry stage for his debut performance and released new music on Black River the same day. PEOPLE.com premiered Ray Fulcher’s “Girl in It” music video and gave readers a behind-the-scenes look straight from the set, watch it here. With more than a half-a-million streams, Fulcher’s single “Girl in It” debuted on top playlists, including Apple Music’s New In Country, Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Country, Pandora’s New Country and New Country Now, and Spotify’s Next From Nashville, New Music Nashville and RADAR Country.

As a writer, Ray Fulcher understands the sweet spot of life. It’s the same joy that marks the songs he’s co-written with an old friend named Luke Combs. Eight of those songs ended up on the 2020 CMA Album of the Year What You See Is What You Get. Eight more ended up on This One’s for You. Four of those songs – “When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You” and “Does to Me,” featuring their mutual idol and influence Eric Church – went to No. 1.

About Charles Kelley

With a renewed sense of inner strength and hope, the multi-Platinum band released their eighth studio album “What A Song Can Do” (BMLG Records), out Oct. 22. Working again with producer Dann Huff, the 14 tracks reinvigorated the band’s signature sound – a captivating fusion of rootsy pop and electrifying harmony that has dominated charts for more than a decade.

Known for their 9X Platinum hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a country group, they have earned CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy awards, Billboard Music awards, People’s Choice awards, Teen Choice awards, a Tony award nod and were recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. Their 11 No. Ones, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, 5 billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove the point.

Along with his success as part of Lady A, Charles Kelley earned a Grammy nomination for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” from his solo debut album’s release, “The Driver.” As a co-writer on many chart-topping Lady A hits, including the 9X Platinum hit “Need You Now,” Kelley has also penned No. 1 hits by Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker and Brett Young.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.