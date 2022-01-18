Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a robbery that happened late Tuesday morning at the Food Lion on Edgefield Road.

Police classified it as a “snatch-and-grab robbery.”

The thief presented merchandise at the register and when the clerk opened the cash drawer, he grabbed money and fled on foot.

Information wasn’t available on how much cash was stolen.

