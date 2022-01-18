Advertisement

Richmond County JV basketball playoffs rescheduled

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is moving its junior varsity basketball playoff games to Wednesday and Thursday this week in advance of inclement weather predicted later this week.

Director of Athletics Scott McClintock says, “Persons should purchase tickets early as gym capacities will be reduced to approximately 40 percent occupancy.”

The Wednesday schedule of playoff games is:

  • Laney vs. Josey (Girls) – 4 p.m.
  • Cross Creek vs. Josey (Boys) – 5:30 p.m.
  • Hephzibah vs. Cross Creek (Girls) - 7 p.m.
  • Westside vs. Butler (Boys) – 8:30 p.m.

The JV girls championship game will be played on Thursday at 6 p.m. The JV boys championship game will be played on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be played at Laney High School, 1339 Laney Walker Blvd.

Tickets must be purchased online at gofan.co.

