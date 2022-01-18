Advertisement

Police: Parent charged after macing student

By THOMAS GORE
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - School Resources Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a parent for macing a student after a fight on Wednesday.

According to a release, officer responded to the initial fight in the cafeteria of Asheville High School.

The suspect, identified as Tiffany Pickens, is accused of spraying mace on another student while picking up her child from school, according to police.

She was charged with assault on a child, police confirmed.

APD says that Pickens was later released from the Buncombe County Detention Center on a written promise.

