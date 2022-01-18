Advertisement

Local hospitals battle omicron and staffing shortages

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locally, COVID cases are continuing to climb, and it is having an impact on our hospitals.

The number of cases among healthcare workers throughout the state has also increased, and Doctors Hospital is feeling the strain.

Like all our local hospitals, Doctors Hospital is continuing to see positive COVID-19 cases climb.

“It’s been pretty steady, we have seen a lot of people testing positive,” said Dr. John Farr, chief medical officer, Doctors Hospital, Augusta.

The latest numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health show an increase of 336 cases in Columbia County from January 1st to the 7th.

MORE | ‘Flurona’ illness is making an appearance in Peach State

In Richmond County, it is an increase of 763 cases from January 1st to 7th.

That data is only for PCR tests, which have a couple of days lag time, and it doesn’t include the last two weeks.

Farr says these numbers are higher than what we saw in the last surge.

“The positivity rate is certainly higher for the tests than it was for the delta variant,” he said.

And along with more positive patients than ever, are more positive staffers than ever.

“We are seeing a lot more staff out this time, so we’re still being challenged with the fact of increased patient load while decreased staff load,” said Farr.

MORE | S.C. sees COVID testing kit shortage, delays in results

Health leaders are hopeful this surge will come to an end soon as the CDC predicts the peak being the middle of the month, but nothing is certain.

“You obviously don’t know exactly where the peak is going to occur until you’ve actually seen the downside of it,” said Farr.

However, this variant slowing down is not completely out of the question.

“I think it’s very reasonable to assume and maybe hope that the surge is probably the peak, if we’re not in it, we’re certainly within the weeks away,” he said.

For more data and totals from the last two weeks, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Wind Chill
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
Here's the latest on the outages.
Power outages across Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties

Latest News

COVID in hospitals
Local COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help locating Barnard C. Glenn.
Deputies searching for missing Grovetown man
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, friends, killed after a double homicide in Augusta
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Local animal shelter participates in the #BettyWhiteChallenge