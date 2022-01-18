Local animal shelter participates in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Remembering the late and legendary Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Even though White isn’t alive to celebrate her 100th birthday, her spirit is.

The SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken is celebrating with a “Golden Girls” themed adoption event.

It’s all part of a nationwide trend called “The Betty White Challenge.”

Lori McCormack is here for this challenge.

“You know if everybody just donated $5 we could really make a difference,” she said.

She gave her time and money to help these animals, which is something White would do.

“She was just always so kind and you never heard anything bad about her. She was a huge animal advocate,” said McCormack.

Barbara Nelson runs the SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken.

“We can use her as an example for what human beings ought to be, and that is kind and loving,” said Nelson.

“To be kind is something else, to be kind to an innocent creature like an animal is really part of why we are here on this earth,” said Nelson.

If you’d like to donate, visit https://www.letlovelive.org/how-to-help/donate/

