Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring ‘a lot of good things’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is pitching to lawmakers his plan to spend almost $3 billion more in the coming budget year.

His list includes proposed income tax rebates, pay raises for teachers, university employees and state employees, and more funding for K-12 and higher education.

State economist Jeffrey Dorfman forecasts the state can afford the spending.

He says tax revenue will continue to grow after a potential flat patch later this year.

Months before elections, Kemp wants to spend $30.2 billion in the year beginning July 1.

