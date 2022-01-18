Advertisement

Gun seizures soar at Ga. airports, but still in single digits here

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The number of guns seized from Georgia fliers’ carry-on luggage more than doubled in 2021 from the year before, but even then, the number is low in Augusta.

Transportation Security Administration officers in 2021 found 542 firearms in travelers’ carry-ons at Georgia airports, compared to 231 in 2020.

Even accounting for the lower number of fliers in 2020 due to the pandemic, the number is on the rise. Officials said 335 were sized in 2018 and 359 were seized in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last year shattered a national single-airport record with 507 guns found at security checkpoints.

In Augusta, five guns were seized last year by TSA officers, compared to two the year before. Previously, 10 were seized in 2018 and 11 were confiscated in 2019.

Airport2018201920202021
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l (ATL)298323220507
Savannah-Hilton Head Int’l (SAV)1918626
Augusta Regional (AGS)101125
Columbus Metropolitan (CSG)1211
Valdosta Regional (VLD)321
Southwest Georgia Regional (ABY)2111
Middle Georgia Regional (MCN)0101
Brunswick Golden Isles (BQK)210
Georgia total335359231542
National total4,2394,4323,2575,972

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened last year. In Georgia, the rate was more than double the national rate — with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

NATIONAL GUN CONFISCATIONS, 2021

RankAirport (Code)Total
1Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)507
2Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)317
3Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)245
4Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)196
5Nashville International Airport (BNA)163
6Denver International Airport (DEN)141
7Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)128
8Orlando International Airport (MCO)124
9Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY)119
10Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)115

