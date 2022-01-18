Gun seizures soar at Ga. airports, but still in single digits here

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The number of guns seized from Georgia fliers’ carry-on luggage more than doubled in 2021 from the year before, but even then, the number is low in Augusta.

Transportation Security Administration officers in 2021 found 542 firearms in travelers’ carry-ons at Georgia airports, compared to 231 in 2020.

Even accounting for the lower number of fliers in 2020 due to the pandemic, the number is on the rise. Officials said 335 were sized in 2018 and 359 were seized in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last year shattered a national single-airport record with 507 guns found at security checkpoints.

In Augusta, five guns were seized last year by TSA officers, compared to two the year before. Previously, 10 were seized in 2018 and 11 were confiscated in 2019.

Airport 2018 2019 2020 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Int’l (ATL) 298 323 220 507 Savannah-Hilton Head Int’l (SAV) 19 18 6 26 Augusta Regional (AGS) 10 11 2 5 Columbus Metropolitan (CSG) 1 2 1 1 Valdosta Regional (VLD) 3 2 1 Southwest Georgia Regional (ABY) 2 1 1 1 Middle Georgia Regional (MCN) 0 1 0 1 Brunswick Golden Isles (BQK) 2 1 0 Georgia total 335 359 231 542 National total 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened last year. In Georgia, the rate was more than double the national rate — with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

NATIONAL GUN CONFISCATIONS, 2021

Rank Airport (Code) Total 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 507 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 317 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 245 4 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 196 5 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 163 6 Denver International Airport (DEN) 141 7 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 128 8 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 124 9 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY) 119 10 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 115

