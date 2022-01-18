Georgia COVID inpatients continue to rise during latest surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals in the two-state region continue to report a rising number of COVID inpatients as the nation sees a surge driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

Although we’re not at the level of the delta variant surge in September, the numbers are approaching that.

Georgia on Tuesday reported 5,400 COVIFD inpatients across the state, compared to 6,000 at the peak of the delta surge on Sept. 7 and 5,500 at the peak of the previous surge on Jan. 13, 2021.

In the Georgia portion of the CSRA on Tuesday, there were 305 COVID inpatients, compared to 398 at the height of the delta surge and that same number at the peak of the previous surge in January 2021.

The numbers are all headed upward at the major Augusta hospitals.

Augusta University Health saw an increase of 12 inpatients on Monday to 115, while University Hospital saw an increase of 11 to 135 inpatients. Doctors Hospital had 42 COVID inpatients, an increase of 12.

And along with more positive patients than ever are more positive hospital staffers than ever.

That has hospitals feeling pinched.

“We are seeing a lot more staff out this time, so we’re still being challenged with the fact of increased patient load while decreased staff load,” said Dr. John Farr, chief medical officer at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Health leaders hope the surge will come to an end soon.

“You obviously don’t know exactly where the peak is going to occur,” said Farr, “until you’ve actually seen the downside of it.”

