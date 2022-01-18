Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Grovetown man

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help locating Barnard C. Glenn.
Jan. 17, 2022
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help locating a missing Grovetown man.

Barnard C. Glenn was last seen Sunday, in Bushnell, Fla. Glenn may have been traveling to Clearwater, Fla.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 195 pounds. Glenn drives a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact (706) 829-8535 or (706) 220-4171

