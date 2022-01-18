DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cold start for your Tuesday morning across the entire CSRA with lows below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s for the majority of the region. Sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be calmer out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Don’t miss the International Space Station flying over our area this evening!

ISS Flyover Tuesday night - Starts: 6:22 PM | Visible: 7 min. | Max Height: 81° | Appears in Southwestern Sky, Departs in Northeastern Sky.

Tonight is looking chilly once again with overnight lows below freezing in the mid/upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak Wednesday. Highs for your Wednesday afternoon look much more seasonal, in the low to mid 60s, with clouds building later in the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph as another front starts to approach the region.

The approaching front will bring the likely chance of rain Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the 50s. A line of showers will start to move through the northern CSRA early Thursday and depart from the southern CSRA later into Thursday afternoon.

We are closely monitoring the weather Friday into Saturday for the potential of winter impacts. Long-range model guidance is struggling to agree on the timing and what to expect. Ice, snow, rain all look to be in the realm of possibility once again. Keep it here for the latest updates throughout this week.

