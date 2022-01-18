DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be chilly this evening in the 40s and 30s. We should still have a decent chance at seeing the International Space Station flying over our area this evening! Winds will be calm overnight and skies will be mostly clear. Lows will drop to the upper 20s by early Wednesday.

ISS Flyover Tonight (WRDW)

Highs for your Wednesday afternoon look much more seasonal, in the low to mid-60s, with clouds building later in the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph as another front starts to approach the region.

The approaching front will bring the likely chance of rain Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the 50s. A line of showers will start to move through the northern CSRA early Thursday and depart from the southern CSRA later into Thursday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT LATE FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY | The front will push south and east of the CSRA then stall. Temperatures drop to the mid-30s by early Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay steady or slightly decrease during the day Friday as northeast winds bring cooler air to the region. Rain is possible while we stay above freezing during the day Friday, but we are expecting to transition to freezing rain/sleet Friday evening into early Saturday. A few snowflakes could also be possible. There is not a lot of confidence in exact amounts, but if winter weather to occur it looks like late Friday into early Saturday is the best timeframe. This forecast can change so stay updated on the latest weather information!

Stay updated on the forecast the next few days! (WRDW)

