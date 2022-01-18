Company plans 140-acre data center campus next to Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - T5 Data Centers on Tuesday announced plans for a 140-acre government and enterprise cloud data center campus adjacent to Fort Gordon and the Army’s Cyber Command headquarters.

T5 cited access to an abundant and unique pool of highly trained, certified IT and cybersecurity personnel with secret and top-secret federal credentials.

COMING UP On News 12, we’ll talk more about the data center and other upcoming plans that will affect Fort Gordon.

The company said the site is ideal for secure federal hyperscale or government-contracted businesses. Those initiatives include the Georgia Cyber Center, a collaboration between state, federal and higher-education institutions.

T5 CEO Pete Marin said other advantages include a business-friendly and stable tax environment, with 100% sales tax abatement on information technology purchases, property tax rebates and low-cost, reliable power.

“Augusta has made a name for itself as a hub for the cybersecurity industry,” said Steven Kendrick, chairman of the Augusta Economic Development Authority. “With T5′s development of this vast tract of land, the company is helping spur more tech-centric economic development for the community.”

T5 offers customized build-to-suit, turnkey or powered shell data centers, critical-facility construction, and ongoing facility management and operations services.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.