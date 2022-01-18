Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
A car went into the Augusta Canal off Interstate 20 on Jan. 16, 2022.
Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

Latest News

Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
New art in Augusta
21-year-old visiting her mom brings new art to the river region
new art in Augusta
21-year-old brings new art to river region