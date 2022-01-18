Cam Newton nominated for governors’ highest honors in North Carolina and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers this season as the starting quarterback for at least a couple of games but his impact on the Carolinas extends beyond football.

That’s probably part of the reason why United States Representative Alma Adams has nominated Newton for the highest honors given by both governors in North Carolina and South Carolina.

On Saturday, Rep. Adams nominated the quarterback for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Order of the Palmetto, the highest awards given by the governors of the Carolinas.

In a letter written to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Rep. Adams asked for the high awards to be conferred to “Carolina Panthers legend Cameron Jerrell Newton.”

“He is a philanthropic leader in our community, winning the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge. Since 2012, the Cam Newton Foundation has given over $5 million to support schools, students, faculty and non-profits,” part of the letter read.

Rep. Adams made the nomination on National Hat Day. Hats are something Rep. Adams and Cam Newton have in common, as the quarterback is known for his fashion choices and unique game-day hats.

The former NFL MVP, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year holds many records for the Carolina Panthers. He’s the team’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. He’s also third on the team’s all-time rushing list.

In 2015, he led the Panthers to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance. He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

“Thanks Cam for all you’ve done for Charlotte and the Carolinas,” Rep. Adams wrote.

