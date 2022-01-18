Second fire in a few weeks displaces more families at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several more families have been displaced by the second fire in a little over a month at the Azalea Park Apartments.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the complex in the 1800 block of Fayetteville Road.

Firefighters smelled smoke inside Building T and found the fire inside a wall.

Georgia Power cut the electricity off to the building so the firefighters could safely attack the fire. The fire was contained to the wall and most of the damage inside is smoke-related.

Seven families were displaced by this latest fire, and the Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

There are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several people lost their homes at the complex when a fire broke out Dec. 8 in Building M . Although all residents were able to make it out safely, 15 people were displaced.

Azalea Park Apartment fire

The latest fire also comes on the heels of nine fire deaths in the CSRA in just a little over a month .

It also happened during a cold snap in what’s already one of the most dangerous times of near for residential fires , many of them sparked by efforts to stay warm.

“The No. 1 thing people can do right now is test and make sure they have a working smoke alarm inside their home,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There should be an alarm installed in every room where you have a loved one.”

Other safety steps people can take:

Make an escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

If you’re cooking, never leave food unattended.

Know how to put out a grease fire if one flares up. A grease fire could be extinguished by sliding a cover over the pot or pan, turning off the heat source, and move the pot or pan away from the heat source with a protective glove.

Consider purchasing an ABC fire extinguisher.

Do not overload your power outlets. If you use a power strip, make sure there’s a UL-tested label on it.

Have your fireplace or wood stove chimney and chimney connectors inspected and cleaned at the start of the heating season.

Do not plug heating equipment into extension cords. This can lead to overheating of the cord, damage to the appliance, and increased risk of fire or electric shock.

Move anything that can burn (i.e., furniture, bedding, clothing) at least three feet from your heater, fireplace, or wood stove. Fifty-four percent of home heating fire deaths are caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn.

Keep your children and pets safely away from your portable or space heater.

Turn off your portable or space heater before leaving the room.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.