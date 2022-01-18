Advertisement

Aiken County schools follow state’s relaxed COVID guidelines

By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN, S.C. - The Aiken County Public School District is following new COVID quarantine guidance from a state health agency that’s looking to combat staffing shortages in schools.

Under the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s new guidance, teachers and staff members who are not maximally vaccinated up to date and exposed to COVID but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine as long as they have a negative test on day five after exposure. They then need to wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

The updates apply to teachers and school staff when the school is in a “crisis staffing condition.” DHEC says the action is being taken to alleviate school staff shortages in communities with significant outbreaks as the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus races across the region.

Communications Coordinator Stephanie Behrendt confirmed Tuesday the Aiken County district will be following the DHEC guidelines.

South Carolina educators say it’s stressful to teach during the omicron surge.

“We are on fire from COVID right now, and I am not sure what we can do in the midst of this surge to back it up at this point, South Carolina Education Association President Sherry East said.

“We have to make sure we have enough adults to cover the students that are there, and at this time we do not,” East says.

School districts across the Palmetto State are having to go to extremes to fill the gaps in the classroom.

“We’re at the point of, anybody with a pulse in some school districts is asking to come in and sub,” SC for Ed Research Director and English teacher Steve Nuzum said.

“I served lunch last week because we didn’t have enough cafeteria workers on staff, and I’ve been cleaning the classroom or we’ve seen custodians that are serving as substitutes right now because we just are scrambling to make sure we have enough adults to cover our classes,” East said.

