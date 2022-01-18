21-year-old visiting her mom brings new art to the river region

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kaysi Gordon is showing us how she’s leaving her mark on Augusta before she goes back to Texas.

“It’s therapeutic and it’s something that doesn’t really feel like a job. When I’m here painting it doesn’t feel like I’m getting paid for this, I guess. It just feels like I’m expressing my creativity,” said Gordon.

Gordon is excited to do something she loves while visiting her mom.

“You know, I’m a mom, I’ve got to do what mom’s do these days, which is annoy,” said Kelly McGary, Gordon’s mom.

McGary is an award-winning artist herself and she saw something in her daughter when she was a teen.

“I love to see it. I love to see her doing different things and really expressing herself,” said McGary.

Gordon is painting a few custom murals for an Augusta rental. She started painting on Tuesday and it will take her about three weeks to complete.

“We spoke to the owner, and he ended up asking us to paint these murals so I’m really excited about it,” Gordon.

