United Way MLK Day donation drive postponed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United Way of the CSRA has announced that Monday’s MLK drive-thru donation event has been postponed until Tuesday. The organization cited concerns over icy roads.

Alternatively, Americorps VISTAs will be holding the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday. People are encouraged to come by and drop off items to donate. This will all take place at the United Way parking lot, located at 1765 Broad Street.

The most needed items include: travel-size hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, face wipes, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

Items can also be purchased through the organization’s Amazon wish list. Monetary donations can be made here, or by texting MLKDrive to 41444.

The organization hopes to gather enough supplies for 2,000 emergency hygiene kits this year.

