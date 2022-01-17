Advertisement

Hygiene donation drive delayed for a day in Augusta

The Goose Creek chapter of NAACP will be donating hygiene kits to two area schools.
The Goose Creek chapter of NAACP will be donating hygiene kits to two area schools.(Goose Creek NAACP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Americorps VISTAs on Tuesday will hold a drive-thru donation drive to collect hygiene supplies for those in need.

It will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the United Way parking lot on the Kroc Center campus, 1765 Broad St.

The event was originally planned Monday but delayed due to forecasts of possible bad weather.

MORE | State of Georgia to announce new mortgage assistance program

Needed items include travel-size hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, facial wipes, soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Donations also can be made online or by texting MLKDrive to 41444 or by purchasing items through an Amazon list.

Donations will also be accepted at the United Way through Friday.

This year’s goal is to provide emergency hygiene kits to at least 2,000 local households that often go without the basic hygiene necessities most people take for granted.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Wind Chill
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
Here's the latest on the outages.
Power outages across Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties

Latest News

Golden Harvest and FoodShare Bamberg have launched a partnership.
Nonprofits join forces to help keep folks fed in 3 local counties
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
#BettyWhiteChallenge: Adopt a pup in honor of the late actress
Monday's donation drive has been rescheduled until Tuesday due to the weather.
United Way MLK Day donation drive postponed
TIC: Blind North Myrtle Beach woman uses poetry to get through life’s hardships
TIC: Blind North Myrtle Beach woman uses poetry to get through life’s hardships