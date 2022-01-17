Hygiene donation drive delayed for a day in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Americorps VISTAs on Tuesday will hold a drive-thru donation drive to collect hygiene supplies for those in need.

It will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the United Way parking lot on the Kroc Center campus, 1765 Broad St.

The event was originally planned Monday but delayed due to forecasts of possible bad weather.

Needed items include travel-size hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, facial wipes, soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Donations also can be made online or by texting MLKDrive to 41444 or by purchasing items through an Amazon list.

Donations will also be accepted at the United Way through Friday.

This year’s goal is to provide emergency hygiene kits to at least 2,000 local households that often go without the basic hygiene necessities most people take for granted.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.