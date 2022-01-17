House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters are on the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.

Crews responded to a home at the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Road, near the intersection at Old Barton Chapel Road, just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Fire crews did shut down a part of Wrightsboro Road temporarily, so motorists should look for an alternate route if possible.

This fire comes after an abandoned house suffered minor damage in Augusta Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says firefighters responded to that fire at the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta.

According to dispatch, the initial call came in as smoke coming from a house. Augusta Fire Department says there were no injuries, and there was only minor damage to parts of the house’s interior.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.