Advertisement

House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road

Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters are on the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.

Crews responded to a home at the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Road, near the intersection at Old Barton Chapel Road, just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Fire crews did shut down a part of Wrightsboro Road temporarily, so motorists should look for an alternate route if possible.

This fire comes after an abandoned house suffered minor damage in Augusta Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says firefighters responded to that fire at the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta.

According to dispatch, the initial call came in as smoke coming from a house. Augusta Fire Department says there were no injuries, and there was only minor damage to parts of the house’s interior.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Wind Chill
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Here's the latest on the outages.
Power outages across Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for January 17
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dhec updates teacher quarantine guidance
Monday's donation drive has been rescheduled until Tuesday due to the weather.
United Way MLK Day donation drive postponed