Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Travis McMichael, the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, has requested a new trial after being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

McMichael was found guilty of nine charges, including malice murder, for killing Arbery in February of 2020. His father, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were also sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s killing.

In the motion, McMichael’s attorneys argue four points that they claim warrants a new trial. A copy of the motion can be read below:

The three men face federal hate crimes charges in a separate trial set to begin in February.

