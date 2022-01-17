Advertisement

River region honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although COVID is trying to slow down this National Day of Service, there’s no stopping these festivities.

The day may be ending, but the service continues. United Way will be hosting its annual giveaway to the community on Tuesday.

“Anybody can be great, cause anybody can serve,” said Madison Clements, outreach coordinator, United Way.

United Way says the message behind MLK Day falls in line with their annual giveaway.

“I think service was an important part of MLK’s life and his legacy,” she said.

With the COVID spike, United Way has limited the number of volunteers for Tuesday’s drive-through event.

Along with United Way, the Global Race Unity annual celebration honored nonprofits, on Monday, for their work in the community.

Seniors at Brandon Wilde in Evans helped gather supplies for The Salvation Army to give out in the community.

MORE | On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

Arthur Glassman, Brandon Wilde resident said: “I think we have come a long way within the last 50 years and this is part of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”

Clements said: “You don’t have to be from a different background or special resources anyone can be great.”

