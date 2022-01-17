Nonprofits join forces to help keep folks fed in 3 local counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has kicked off a 10-month partnership with FoodShare Bamberg to help provide nutritious food to three rural counties in South Carolina.

To mark the beginning of this partnership, Golden Harvest and FoodShare held an inaugural packing and loading of fresh food boxes, followed by a distribution held at Amazing Grace Ministries in Denmark, S.C.

Three-hundred food boxes were packed and distributed to families. Each household received a fresh food box consisting of bananas, broccoli, corn, onions, pineapples, tomatoes and other produce items.

Nearly 4,000 pounds of food were distributed to families in need at the event.

BY THE NUMBERS According to Feeding America’s projections, around 2.2 million rural community households in the United States are currently struggling with hunger, and 1 in 7 people within the Food Bank’s 11,000 square mile service area.

FoodShare Bamberg is excited to partner with Golden Harvest, said Lara Buss, director of FoodShare Bamberg.

The effort is getting $180,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program, allowing Golden Harvest to purchase 900 fresh produce boxes a month over a 10-month period to distribute in Bamberg, Barnwell and Allendale counties. Each of the counties has a child food insecurity rate of over 30%, based on data provided by Feeding America.

“Golden Harvest Food Bank is grateful to be linking arms with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, FoodShare Bamberg, and our partner agencies in response to food insecurity, said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest.

Golden Harvest and FoodShare Bamberg have launched a partnership. (WRDW)

