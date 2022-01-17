New Ellenton Commission of Public Works issues boil order
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Ellenton Commission of Public Works has issued a boil water advisory for Aiken County customers.
The water outage is due to a main line break on Whiskey Road at Widener Road.
According to officials, once the water has been restored, customers are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.
The roads affected by the outage are:
- Whiskey Road from Cooley Street to Old Whiskey Road
- Hill Road
- Misty Oak Lane
- Dry Branch Road
- Graylyn Lakes
- Graylyn Meadows
- Graylyn Farms
- Chime Bell Church Road
- Anderson Pond Road
Notices will be issued once consumption is confirmed as safe.
