New Ellenton Commission of Public Works issues boil order

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Ellenton Commission of Public Works has issued a boil water advisory for Aiken County customers.

The water outage is due to a main line break on Whiskey Road at Widener Road.

According to officials, once the water has been restored, customers are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

The roads affected by the outage are:

Whiskey Road from Cooley Street to Old Whiskey Road

Hill Road

Misty Oak Lane

Dry Branch Road

Graylyn Lakes

Graylyn Meadows

Graylyn Farms

Chime Bell Church Road

Anderson Pond Road

Notices will be issued once consumption is confirmed as safe.

