Advertisement

New Ellenton Commission of Public Works issues boil order

New Ellenton Commission of Public Works issues boil order for Aiken County customers.
New Ellenton Commission of Public Works issues boil order for Aiken County customers.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Ellenton Commission of Public Works has issued a boil water advisory for Aiken County customers.

The water outage is due to a main line break on Whiskey Road at Widener Road.

According to officials, once the water has been restored, customers are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

The roads affected by the outage are:

  • Whiskey Road from Cooley Street to Old Whiskey Road
  • Hill Road
  • Misty Oak Lane
  • Dry Branch Road
  • Graylyn Lakes
  • Graylyn Meadows
  • Graylyn Farms
  • Chime Bell Church Road
  • Anderson Pond Road

Notices will be issued once consumption is confirmed as safe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GDOT confirms they are working to remove a car that drove off the I-20 bridge.
Car drives off I-20 bridge into Augusta Canal
Wind Chill
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victims identified, suspect found dead in Augusta double homicide
Fire crews responded to the scene of a home fire just off of Wrightsboro Road.
House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road
Here's the latest on the outages.
Power outages across Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties

Latest News

Golden Harvest and FoodShare Bamberg have launched a partnership.
Nonprofits join forces to help keep folks fed in 3 local counties
School buses
New school leaders named in Aiken, Edgefield counties
The Goose Creek chapter of NAACP will be donating hygiene kits to two area schools.
Hygiene donation drive delayed for a day in Augusta
Gavel
Batesburg pair accused of trafficking, threatening immigrant workers