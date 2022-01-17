Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University’s simulation center makes global impact

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University has been using simulation centers to train their medical students for a few years now, but in recent months they’ve been expanding their reach to doctors living in other parts of the world.

In addition to training America’s future doctors at AU’s simulation center, they have also used it to train current doctors in Ghana, Pakistan, and Nigeria.

They do it virtually through monitors found in the lab.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, an Associate Professor of Anesthesia and Critical Care Medicine, said the idea to do this virtually was brought on by COVID-19.

“In the past faculty from US used to go to these underserved countries to teach these people but since pandemic it became very limited unfortunately to go to these countries,” said Dr. Kumar.

The class teaches students of all types both at AU ranging from first year medical students up to fellows, and doctors abroad about crisis and ventilator management for cases like sepsis, and respiratory failure.

Dr. Sheshidher Manchegowdu is a Critical Care and Anesthesiology fellow said the goal is to prepare them for their future careers.

“We are going to see these crisis scenarios by ourselves before going to the world. So this gives us opportunities to make mistakes and help you learn a lot so you will avoid those mistakes when you’re treating the real patients,” said Dr. Manchegowdu

It’s an opportunity he is thankful to have to not only give back to underserved countries, but also prepare him for his career.

“I come from India so we never had simulation centers there I know how much value it has having a simulation center so definitely teaching those other developing countries it gives me more confidence,” said Manchegowdu

For those underserved countries, this training is essential for them to stabilize the patient as soon as possible with limited resources.

Doctor Kumar said teaching these skills to doctors in these countries is more important now that the world is battling covid-19 than ever.

They host these courses for other countries about once every two months.

They are hoping to train doctors in Haiti, Mongolia, and the Philippines next.

