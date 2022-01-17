FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we saw the majority of the CSRA counties stay above freezing. A few of our northern counties got close to freezing but thankfully this was not a widespread scenario across the region lowering concerns for Black Ice development. As we continue through today, we still have a FIRST ALERT in effect for the counties highlighted in red below. This is primarily for the threat of wind gusts between 30-40 mph and wind chills below 40° possible throughout this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT in effect today for the threat of wind chills in the 30s and 40s and breezy conditions through this afternoon. (WRDW)

There is a WIND AND LAKE WIND ADVISORY in effect tonight through 7 PM Monday for sustained winds between 15-25 mph and higher gusts between 25-35 mph.

Wind Alerts (WRDW)

We look dry for your MLK Day with clearing skies during the afternoon. It will stay breezy with west winds between 15-25 mph and 30+ mph gusts possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. Wind chills will likely stay near and below 40° for the majority of the CSRA.

Cold starts expected for the majority of this week. (WRDW)

Cold start expected for your Tuesday with morning lows mainly below freezing in the mid/upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies expected for your Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday night is looking chilly once again with overnight lows below freezing by daybreak Wednesday. Highs for your Wednesday afternoon look much more seasonal, in the upper 50s and low 60s, with clouds building throughout the day. Rain chances look to enter the forecast after midnight Wednesday, lasting through your Thursday afternoon. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

