FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a WIND AND LAKE WIND ADVISORY in effect tonight through 7 PM Monday for sustained winds between 15-25 mph and higher gusts between 25-35 mph.

Wind Alerts (WRDW)

ISS Flyover Tonight - Starts: 7:10 PM | Visible: 4 min. | Max Height: 41° | Appears in West-Southwestern Sky, Departs in Northern Sky

Don't miss the ISS tonight at 7:10 PM. (WRDW)

Skies will gradually clear for the rest of this evening into the overnight. Temperatures will be cold in the 30s this evening and then drop to the upper 20s by early Tuesday. Winds will be breezy this evening between 10-15 mph, but calm to 3-8 mph by early Tuesday.

Cold start expected Tuesday with morning lows below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be calmer out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night is looking chilly once again with overnight lows below freezing in the upper 20s by daybreak Wednesday. Highs for your Wednesday afternoon look much more seasonal, in the low to mid 60s, with clouds building later in the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph as another front starts to approach the region.

The approaching front will bring the likely chance of rain Thursday. Mornings lows Thursday will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the 50s. Rain totals up to 1″ look possible for most of the CSRA.

We are closely monitoring the weather Friday into Saturday for the potential of winter impacts. Long-range model guidance is struggling to agree on the timing and what to expect. Ice, snow, rain all look to be in the realm of possibility again. Keep it here for the latest throughout the week.

